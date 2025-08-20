Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taxpayer bailouts are common, yet rarely make economic sense. Here’s how to strike a better balance

By Susan Stone, Credit Union SA Chair of Economics, University of South Australia
No government wants to be blamed for the job losses that often follow a company collapse. But taxpayer support must get some key things right.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
