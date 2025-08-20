Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso Expels Senior UN Official Following Critical Report

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image UN Regional Coordinator Carol Flore-Smereczniak. © United Nations Earlier this week, Burkina Faso’s junta expelled the top United Nations representative in the country, Carol Flore-Smereczniak, declaring her “persona non grata” following a new UN report on violations against children in the country.Flore-Smereczniak is the second senior UN official to be expelled by the junta, after Barbara Manzi was declared persona non grata in 2022, highlighting the junta’s growing intolerance for independent scrutiny.The junta’s spokesperson accused Flore-Smereczniak of helping…


