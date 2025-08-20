Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bulgarian hardcore music veterans bring defiance to ‘Hills of Rock’

By Diana Nikolova
At Hills of Rock 2025 in Plovdiv, Bulgarian hardcore band Urban Grey turned their set into a rallying cry, mixing raw sound with messages against inequality, corruption, and for community solidarity.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
