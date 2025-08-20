Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pediatricians’ association recommends COVID-19 vaccines for toddlers and some older children, breaking with CDC guidance

By David Higgins, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, evidence continues to support the COVID-19 vaccine’s use in young and higher-risk children and adolescents.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
