Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Progress on the Road to a UN Tax Treaty

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The UN General Assembly Hall, New York, September 24, 2024. © 2024 Michael Kappeler/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo Over the past two weeks, United Nations member countries started substantive negotiations for the first-ever UN Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation; a historic process that reflects major shifts in global economic policymaking and geopolitics. The treaty could replace the current patchwork system that deprives governments of considerable revenue and undermines their capacity to support human rights.The treaty’s terms of reference,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
