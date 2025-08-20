Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pilgrims, or posers? How medieval satire exposed people who lied about their travels to Rome and the Holy Land

By Déborah González, Profesora Contratada Doctora, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
Raquel Jabares, Personal Investigador, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
Situated at the end of the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route – known in English as St. James’ Way, or simply “the Camino” – the Galician city of Santiago de Compostela is constantly filled with pilgrims who have completed their journeys.

More recently, there is also a growing mass of so-called “tourgrims”, who visit the city throughout the year to do little more than take a selfie from cathedral’s roof and picnic inconsiderately in front of the cathedral. They may even travel to the nearby Atlantic coast to symbolically burn their boots and leave rags (and piles of


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kurdistan Region of Iraq: New sentence for journalist weeks before planned release is evidence of perverse practice used to punish critics
~ Progress on the Road to a UN Tax Treaty
~ Elite schools in South Africa: how quiet gatekeeping keeps racial patterns in place
~ 2 in 3 Africans will live in cities by 2050: how planners can put this to good use
~ African migration: 5 trends and what’s driving them
~ Nigeria’s public spaces neglect the country’s rich cultural traditions – why this matters
~ Ukraine war: what an ‘article 5-style’ security guarantee might look like
~ Vikings were captivated by silver – our new analysis of their precious loot reveals how far they travelled to get it
~ Making Waves; Breaking Ground: a luminous show that reveals the interconnectedness of nature
~ Five of the most common injuries that can happen while climbing and bouldering
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter