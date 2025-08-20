Tolerance.ca
Elite schools in South Africa: how quiet gatekeeping keeps racial patterns in place

By Samantha Kriger, Lecturer, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
In South Africa, children’s admission to a particular public school is decided by province. Each provincial education department manages its own digital admissions system. The Western Cape province introduced an online admissions portal in 2018 which…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
