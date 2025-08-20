Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African migration: 5 trends and what’s driving them

By Kevin J.A. Thomas, Distinguished Professor of Sociology, Rice University, Rice University
The Donald Trump administration issued an executive order in June 2025 banning nationals from 12 countries from travelling to the United States. It also imposed entry restrictions on nationals from seven others.

About half of the countries affected by these measures are in Africa. This raises concernsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kurdistan Region of Iraq: New sentence for journalist weeks before planned release is evidence of perverse practice used to punish critics
~ Progress on the Road to a UN Tax Treaty
~ Pilgrims, or posers? How medieval satire exposed people who lied about their travels to Rome and the Holy Land
~ Elite schools in South Africa: how quiet gatekeeping keeps racial patterns in place
~ 2 in 3 Africans will live in cities by 2050: how planners can put this to good use
~ Nigeria’s public spaces neglect the country’s rich cultural traditions – why this matters
~ Ukraine war: what an ‘article 5-style’ security guarantee might look like
~ Vikings were captivated by silver – our new analysis of their precious loot reveals how far they travelled to get it
~ Making Waves; Breaking Ground: a luminous show that reveals the interconnectedness of nature
~ Five of the most common injuries that can happen while climbing and bouldering
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter