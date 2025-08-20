Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Glass half empty? Nutrition studies shouldn’t just focus on what parents do wrong

By Jennifer Black, Associate Professor of Food, Nutrition and Health, University of British Columbia
Georgia Middleton, Research Fellow, Caring Futures Institute, Flinders University
Research in leading medical journals about what and how to feed school-aged children remains disconnected from the complex realities of family life and the political forces that shape it.The Conversation


