Battling deepfakes: How AI threatens democracy and what we can do about it
By Abbas Yazdinejad, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Artificial Intelligence, University of Toronto
Jude Kong, Professor, Artificial Intelligence & Mathematical Modeling Lab, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
Open-source generative AI tools and certain apps put audio and video manipulation in the hands of anyone with a laptop. Here’s why that poses such a dire threat to democracy.
- Wednesday, August 20, 2025