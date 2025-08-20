Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Battling deepfakes: How AI threatens democracy and what we can do about it

By Abbas Yazdinejad, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Artificial Intelligence, University of Toronto
Jude Kong, Professor, Artificial Intelligence & Mathematical Modeling Lab, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
Open-source generative AI tools and certain apps put audio and video manipulation in the hands of anyone with a laptop. Here’s why that poses such a dire threat to democracy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kurdistan Region of Iraq: New sentence for journalist weeks before planned release is evidence of perverse practice used to punish critics
~ Progress on the Road to a UN Tax Treaty
~ Pilgrims, or posers? How medieval satire exposed people who lied about their travels to Rome and the Holy Land
~ Elite schools in South Africa: how quiet gatekeeping keeps racial patterns in place
~ 2 in 3 Africans will live in cities by 2050: how planners can put this to good use
~ African migration: 5 trends and what’s driving them
~ Nigeria’s public spaces neglect the country’s rich cultural traditions – why this matters
~ Ukraine war: what an ‘article 5-style’ security guarantee might look like
~ Vikings were captivated by silver – our new analysis of their precious loot reveals how far they travelled to get it
~ Making Waves; Breaking Ground: a luminous show that reveals the interconnectedness of nature
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter