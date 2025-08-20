Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Orwellian echoes in Trump’s push for ‘Americanism’ at the Smithsonian

By Laura Beers, Professor of History, American University
Donald Trump aims to rewrite America’s official history, including at one of the nation’s key sites of public history-making: the Smithsonian. George Orwell would recognize Trump’s impulse.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
