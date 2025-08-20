Most air cleaning devices have not been tested on people − and little is known about their potential harms, new study finds
By Amiran Baduashvili, Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Lisa Bero, Professor of Medicine and Public Health, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Manufacturers often make bold claims about how well these technologies work. Better testing would allow consumers and institutions to pick the most effective ones.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 20, 2025