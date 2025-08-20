Deceitful, cold and unempathetic: 25 years on, the Kursk submarine disaster reveals a lot about Putin’s personality
By Adeliya Bissenbayeva, Doctoranda (Historia y Lingüística), Universidad de Navarra
Anna K. Dulska, Historiadora, investigadora en el Instituto Cultura y Sociedad, Universidad de Navarra
During his first term, Vladimir Putin had to confront a raft of political and economic challenges, including the Chechen wars, conflict in Iraq, and the unchecked power of Russia’s oligarchs. He also faced a major tragedy that he handled disastrously, and which undermined his image as a strong and competent leader: the sinking of the Kursk nuclear submarine.
On August 12 2000, the Kursk sank during exercises in the Barents Sea. The 118 sailors on board sent signals to the command centre, but received…
- Wednesday, August 20, 2025