Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deceitful, cold and unempathetic: 25 years on, the Kursk submarine disaster reveals a lot about Putin’s personality

By Adeliya Bissenbayeva, Doctoranda (Historia y Lingüística), Universidad de Navarra
Anna K. Dulska, Historiadora, investigadora en el Instituto Cultura y Sociedad, Universidad de Navarra
During his first term, Vladimir Putin had to confront a raft of political and economic challenges, including the Chechen wars, conflict in Iraq, and the unchecked power of Russia’s oligarchs. He also faced a major tragedy that he handled disastrously, and which undermined his image as a strong and competent leader: the sinking of the Kursk nuclear submarine.

On August 12 2000, the Kursk sank during exercises in the Barents Sea. The 118 sailors on board sent signals to the command centre, but received…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australian Jewish representatives deliver stinging rebukes to Netanyahu and Albanese
~ Granting visas to enter Australia is a delicate balancing act - whether you’re a politician or not
~ View from The Hill: Everyone wants a slice of the productivity action
~ Environmental antibiotic resistance unevenly addressed despite growing global risk, study finds
~ Four key health risks for racehorses – and how they can be minimised
~ Why wind farms attract so much misinformation and conspiracy theory
~ Who was Jane Austen’s best heroine? These experts think they know
~ Ukraine’s Suffering Reflected in One Family’s Story
~ Sri Lanka: Police Target Families of ‘Disappeared’
~ Two years on from Australia’s bold psychedelic experiment, here are our concerns
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter