Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Everyone wants a slice of the productivity action

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
It’s too early to make a judgement about how productive the government’s economic reform (also known as productivity roundtable) will be, but the fact it’s behind closed doors is making it a rather amorphous affair to follow.

Its sessions are clearly defined, and there seems agreement Treasurer Jim Chalmers is proving a good chair. But, although participants are not sworn to silence about the conversation in the room, what’s coming out depends partly on which players decide to be interviewed or to chat in the corridors.

Talking to the ABC, the ACTU’s Sally McManus admitted…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Deceitful, cold and unempathetic: 25 years on, the Kursk submarine disaster reveals a lot about Putin’s personality
~ Australian Jewish representatives deliver stinging rebukes to Netanyahu and Albanese
~ Granting visas to enter Australia is a delicate balancing act - whether you’re a politician or not
~ Environmental antibiotic resistance unevenly addressed despite growing global risk, study finds
~ Four key health risks for racehorses – and how they can be minimised
~ Why wind farms attract so much misinformation and conspiracy theory
~ Who was Jane Austen’s best heroine? These experts think they know
~ Ukraine’s Suffering Reflected in One Family’s Story
~ Sri Lanka: Police Target Families of ‘Disappeared’
~ Two years on from Australia’s bold psychedelic experiment, here are our concerns
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter