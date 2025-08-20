Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Four key health risks for racehorses – and how they can be minimised

By Chris Proudman, Professor of Veterinary Clinical Science, University of Surrey
Chasemore Farm stretches across 340 acres of leafy Surrey countryside just outside London. On a warm midsummer day, small groups of foals and their mothers graze peacefully in the sunshine, flicking their tails lazily at flies. It’s an idyllic scene – but these aren’t just any foals. Bred for speed, stamina and glory, they’re future competitors in some of the world’s most prestigious horse races, where the stakes are high and the prize money even higher.

Like elite human athletes, these young thoroughbreds face significant health risks as part of their sporting careers. So, what exactly…The Conversation


