Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why wind farms attract so much misinformation and conspiracy theory

By Marc Hudson, Visiting Fellow, SPRU, University of Sussex Business School, University of Sussex
When Donald Trump recently claimed, during what was supposed to be a press conference about an EU trade deal, that wind turbines were a “con job” that “drive whales loco”, kill birds and even people, he wasn’t just repeating old myths. He was tapping into a global pattern of conspiracy theories around renewable energy – particularly wind farms. (Trump calls them “windmills” – a climate denier trope.)

Like 19th century fears that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Deceitful, cold and unempathetic: 25 years on, the Kursk submarine disaster reveals a lot about Putin’s personality
~ Australian Jewish representatives deliver stinging rebukes to Netanyahu and Albanese
~ Granting visas to enter Australia is a delicate balancing act - whether you’re a politician or not
~ View from The Hill: Everyone wants a slice of the productivity action
~ Environmental antibiotic resistance unevenly addressed despite growing global risk, study finds
~ Four key health risks for racehorses – and how they can be minimised
~ Who was Jane Austen’s best heroine? These experts think they know
~ Ukraine’s Suffering Reflected in One Family’s Story
~ Sri Lanka: Police Target Families of ‘Disappeared’
~ Two years on from Australia’s bold psychedelic experiment, here are our concerns
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter