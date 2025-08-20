Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who was Jane Austen’s best heroine? These experts think they know

By Julie Taddeo, Research Professor, History Affiliate Faculty, School of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, University of Maryland
Emma Claire Sweeney, Senior Lecturer In Creative Writing, The Open University
James Smith, Lecturer in English Literature, 1660-1780, Royal Holloway University of London
Katherine Halsey, Professor of English Studies, University of Stirling
Leigh Wetherall Dickson, Associate professor, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Nada Saadaoui, PhD Candidate in English Literature, University of Cumbria
Victorina Gonzalez-Diaz, Reader in English Language , University of Liverpool
To mark the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth, we’re pitting her much-loved heroines against each other in a battle of wit, charm and sass. Seven leading Austen experts have made their case for her ultimate heroine, but the winner is down to you. Cast your vote in the poll at the end of the article, and let us know the reason for your choice in the comments. This is Jane Austen Fight Club – it’s bonnets at dawn…

Elinor Dashwood, Sense and Sensibility


Championed by Julie Taddeo, research professor…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Deceitful, cold and unempathetic: 25 years on, the Kursk submarine disaster reveals a lot about Putin’s personality
~ Australian Jewish representatives deliver stinging rebukes to Netanyahu and Albanese
~ Granting visas to enter Australia is a delicate balancing act - whether you’re a politician or not
~ View from The Hill: Everyone wants a slice of the productivity action
~ Environmental antibiotic resistance unevenly addressed despite growing global risk, study finds
~ Four key health risks for racehorses – and how they can be minimised
~ Why wind farms attract so much misinformation and conspiracy theory
~ Ukraine’s Suffering Reflected in One Family’s Story
~ Sri Lanka: Police Target Families of ‘Disappeared’
~ Two years on from Australia’s bold psychedelic experiment, here are our concerns
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS