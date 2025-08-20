Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine’s Suffering Reflected in One Family’s Story

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tetiana and Petro Litvin. © Nataliia Litvin On August 15, while United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were en route to their Alaska meeting, 26-year-old Nataliia Makarenko buried her mother, Tetiana Litvin, 60, in Kherson, southern Ukraine. Tetiana had died two days earlier in an artillery strike.Almost a year ago, Nataliia buried her father, Petro, 67. A Russian drone targeted the minivan he was driving in Kherson, and he died from his injuries. Nataliia was one of dozens of Kherson residents my colleagues and I spoke…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
