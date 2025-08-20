Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Sri Lanka: Police Target Families of ‘Disappeared’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tamils perform rituals in memory of their deceased family members on the strip of land in Mullivaikkal where civilians were trapped in 2009 during the final weeks of the civil war in Sri Lanka, May 17, 2024. © 2024 Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo (Geneva) – Sri Lankan security forces still harass families of victims of forced disappearances and misuse the country’s draconian counterterrorism law a year since President Anura Kumara Dissanayake took office with promises of reform, Human Rights Watch said today. The United Nations Human Rights Council should…


© Human Rights Watch -
