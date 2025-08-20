Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two years on from Australia’s bold psychedelic experiment, here are our concerns

By Christopher Rudge, Law Lecturer, University of Sydney
Reeve McClelland, Research Associate at Sydney Law School, University of Sydney
A small Australian trial that used psychedelic-assisted therapy to improve the mental health and wellbeing of terminally ill patients is in the news today.

The results are based on research conducted in Melbourne involving 35 people. All had an advanced, life-threatening illness, such as cancer or motor neurone disease. They also had anxiety and/or depression.

In…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine’s Suffering Reflected in One Family’s Story
~ Sri Lanka: Police Target Families of ‘Disappeared’
~ Are you really an ISFJ? The truth about personality tests – and why we keep taking them
~ 1 in 3 teens has thought about suicide this year. Here’s what to look for – and where to get help
~ Productivity is the buzzword of the week, but we’re not making the most of half the workforce
~ DR Congo: M23 Mass Killings Near Virunga National Park
~ Ecuador: Officials Ignore Rainforest Protection Referendum
~ Melissa Koby becomes first Black US Open theme artist, and honours Althea Gibson by channelling her own Jamaican grandmother
~ South Australia’s domestic and sexual violence royal commission recommendations should be embraced across the country
~ DRC: Warring factions in eastern DRC commit horrific abuses including gang rapes, summary executions and abductions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter