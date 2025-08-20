Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

1 in 3 teens has thought about suicide this year. Here’s what to look for – and where to get help

By Milena Heinsch, Professor and Head of Social Work, University of Tasmania
Campbell Tickner, Senior Fellow in Social Work, University of Tasmania
Talking about suicide can feel scary. But new data has found one in three Australian teenagers have thought about, planned or attempted suicide in the last 12 months – so starting the conversation is crucial.

The report, released on Tuesday by the Australian Institute of Family Studies, found female teens were more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
