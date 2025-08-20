Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: M23 Mass Killings Near Virunga National Park

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An aerial photograph of the Rutshuru River, which flows through the Virunga National Park, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 1, 2022. © 2022 ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP via Getty Images The Rwandan-controlled M23 armed group summarily executed over 140 civilians in July 2025, largely ethnic Hutu, in at least 14 villages and small farming communities in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.The mass killings appear to be part of a military campaign against the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a mostly Rwandan Hutu armed group formed by participants…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
