Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador: Officials Ignore Rainforest Protection Referendum

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Tiputini Processing Center of state-owned Petroecuador in Yasuni National Park, northeastern Ecuador, June 21, 2023. © 2023 by Rodrigo Buendia/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – Ecuador’s government should expedite the closure of the approximately 240 oil wells operating in the heart of Yasuni National Park in the Amazon rainforest, Human Rights Watch said today. On August 20, 2023, the Ecuadorian people voted to halt all current and future oil drilling in the Ishpingo, Tambococha, and Tiputini (ITT) block of Yasuni National Park, one of the most intact sections…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
