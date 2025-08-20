Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Melissa Koby becomes first Black US Open theme artist, and honours Althea Gibson by channelling her own Jamaican grandmother

By Candice Stewart
“When I think about the theme artist title, I don’t think about being the first Black anything. [It's] about telling Althea Gibson’s story...she’s the blueprint for Black women in tennis.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
More
