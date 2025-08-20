Housing can be good for productivity. Here are 5 ways we can build it better
By Emma Baker, Professor of Housing Research, University of Adelaide
Andrew Beer, Executive Dean, UniSA Business, University of South Australia
Rachel Ong ViforJ, John Curtin Distinguished Professor of Housing & ARC Future Fellow, Curtin University
Housing not only provides much-needed homes, it can drive the economy in a range of ways. But do harness its potential, we need to do it differently.
