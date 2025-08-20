Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
South Australia’s domestic and sexual violence royal commission recommendations should be embraced across the country

By Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Professor (Practice), Faculty of Business and Economics, Monash University
The South Australian Royal Commission into Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence has released its final report. Led by Royal Commissioner Natasha Stott Despoja, the 700-page report presents findings from extensive consultations, including more than 380 written submissions, 800 survey responses, ten days of public hearings and submissions completed over 13 months.

