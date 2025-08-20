Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DRC: Warring factions in eastern DRC commit horrific abuses including gang rapes, summary executions and abductions

By Amnesty International
Both the Rwanda-backed March 23 Movement (M23) and the Wazalendo, a loose coalition of armed groups backed by the Congolese army, have gang raped women and committed widespread human rights abuses against civilians in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that violate international humanitarian law and could amount to war crimes, Amnesty International said […] The post DRC: Warring factions in eastern DRC commit horrific abuses including gang rapes, summary executions and abductions appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
