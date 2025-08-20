Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Liberals retain government in Tasmania, while federal Labor keeps big lead in polls

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Two months after a no-confidence motion in the premier passed, spurring an early election, a second motion has failed. The island state now has a government.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
