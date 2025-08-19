Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The social media ban is coming, whether families like it or not: 5 ways to prepare kids and teens

By Micah Boerma, Adjunct Lecturer, School of Psychology and Wellbeing, University of Southern Queensland
Daniel You, Clinical Associate Lecturer, Child Psychiatry, University of Sydney
World-first legislation will ban under 16s from certain social media platforms in less than four months. This could be a shock - but there are ways to prepare.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
