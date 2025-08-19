The social media ban is coming, whether families like it or not: 5 ways to prepare kids and teens
By Micah Boerma, Adjunct Lecturer, School of Psychology and Wellbeing, University of Southern Queensland
Daniel You, Clinical Associate Lecturer, Child Psychiatry, University of Sydney
World-first legislation will ban under 16s from certain social media platforms in less than four months. This could be a shock - but there are ways to prepare.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 19, 2025