Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Want to see Australia’s rare and remarkable species for yourself? Here are 10 standout spots

By Patrick Finnerty, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Conservation and Wildlife Management, University of Sydney
Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Rhys Cairncross, Ecologist and PhD Researcher, University of Sydney
It’s entirely possible to see shy mountain pygmy-possums, alpine dingoes or furry cuscus with your own eyes – if you know where to go and how to look.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
