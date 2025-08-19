Matcha latte for the likes: how ‘performative eating’ is changing our relationship with food
By Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Emily Burch, Accredited Practising Dietitian and Lecturer, Southern Cross University
Pearl (Pui Ting) Wong, Accredited Practising Dietitian, PhD Candidate, Casual Academic | Culinary nutrition & adolescent wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Most of us will, at some point, eat and drink certain things to impress others. This is usually fine, but in some cases can become a problem.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 19, 2025