Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Matcha latte for the likes: how ‘performative eating’ is changing our relationship with food

By Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Emily Burch, Accredited Practising Dietitian and Lecturer, Southern Cross University
Pearl (Pui Ting) Wong, Accredited Practising Dietitian, PhD Candidate, Casual Academic | Culinary nutrition & adolescent wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Most of us will, at some point, eat and drink certain things to impress others. This is usually fine, but in some cases can become a problem.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
