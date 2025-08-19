As back-to-school season approaches, Canadian employers are making a mistake by mandating workers back to the office
By Andrea DeKeseredy, PhD student, Sociology, University of Alberta
Amy Kaler, Professor, University of Alberta
Michelle Maroto, Professor of Sociology, University of Alberta
Remote-work flexibility has supported workplace equity helped limit outbreaks of respiratory infections. Back-to-offices mandates could erase those gains, especially with lowered vaccination rates.
© The Conversation
