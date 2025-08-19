Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As back-to-school season approaches, Canadian employers are making a mistake by mandating workers back to the office

By Andrea DeKeseredy, PhD student, Sociology, University of Alberta
Amy Kaler, Professor, University of Alberta
Michelle Maroto, Professor of Sociology, University of Alberta
Remote-work flexibility has supported workplace equity helped limit outbreaks of respiratory infections. Back-to-offices mandates could erase those gains, especially with lowered vaccination rates.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
