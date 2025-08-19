Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US-Nigeria Weapons Sale Requires Rights Safeguards

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nigerian army patrols along the Kaduna Birnin Gwari area, March 8, 2024. © 2024 Sunday Alabama/AP Photo The US State Department approved another potential multi-million-dollar weapons sale to Nigeria on August 14, citing support for the country’s efforts to fight terrorism and illicit trafficking. Yet the announcement is conspicuously silent on the Nigerian military’s record of serious human rights abuses and on what safeguards, if any, will be implemented to ensure accountability and prevent further violations.The proposed sale includes munitions, precision…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Brazil: Protect Small-Scale Farmers’ Land Rights in the Amazon
~ How villagers in Kazakhstan fought against a Chinese cement plant and lost
~ Kharkiv: what I saw in Ukraine’s ‘unbreakable’ eastern capital
~ Part of your brain gets bigger as you get older – here is what that means for you
~ Chikungunya: what UK travellers should know about this mosquito-borne virus
~ AI-generated misinformation can create confusion and hinder responses during emergencies
~ Young South Africans don’t bother with elections: would lowering the voting age make a difference?
~ Cameroon’s conflict is part of a bigger trend: negotiations are losing ground to military solutions
~ Hype and western values are shaping AI reporting in Africa: what needs to change
~ Pierre Poilievre wins Alberta byelection — but he’s got a long road ahead to broaden his base
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter