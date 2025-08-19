Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Protect Small-Scale Farmers’ Land Rights in the Amazon

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Trucks carrying illegally harvested logs exit the Terra Nossa settlement, September 30, 2019. © 2019 Fernando Martinho/Repórter Brasil (São Paulo) – Brazil’s agrarian federal agency should reject a proposal to downsize a sustainable settlement in a deforested area of the Amazon region, Human Rights Watch said today. If approved, the reduction would open the door to legitimizing illegal land occupations inside the settlement that are driving deforestation and violence against small-scale farmers who are its legitimate residents, Human Rights Watch wrote in a letter…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US-Nigeria Weapons Sale Requires Rights Safeguards
~ How villagers in Kazakhstan fought against a Chinese cement plant and lost
~ Kharkiv: what I saw in Ukraine’s ‘unbreakable’ eastern capital
~ Part of your brain gets bigger as you get older – here is what that means for you
~ Chikungunya: what UK travellers should know about this mosquito-borne virus
~ AI-generated misinformation can create confusion and hinder responses during emergencies
~ Young South Africans don’t bother with elections: would lowering the voting age make a difference?
~ Cameroon’s conflict is part of a bigger trend: negotiations are losing ground to military solutions
~ Hype and western values are shaping AI reporting in Africa: what needs to change
~ Pierre Poilievre wins Alberta byelection — but he’s got a long road ahead to broaden his base
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter