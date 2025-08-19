Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Part of your brain gets bigger as you get older – here is what that means for you

By Esther Kuehn, Professor of Neuroscience, University of Tübingen
I recently asked myself if I’ll still have a healthy brain as I get older. I hold a professorship at a neurology department. Nevertheless, it is difficult for me to judge if a particular brain, including my own, suffers from early neurodegeneration.

My new study, however, shows that part of your brain increases in size with age rather than degenerating.

The reason it’s so hard to measure neurodegeneration is because of how complicated it is to measure small structures in our brain.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US-Nigeria Weapons Sale Requires Rights Safeguards
~ Brazil: Protect Small-Scale Farmers’ Land Rights in the Amazon
~ How villagers in Kazakhstan fought against a Chinese cement plant and lost
~ Kharkiv: what I saw in Ukraine’s ‘unbreakable’ eastern capital
~ Chikungunya: what UK travellers should know about this mosquito-borne virus
~ AI-generated misinformation can create confusion and hinder responses during emergencies
~ Young South Africans don’t bother with elections: would lowering the voting age make a difference?
~ Cameroon’s conflict is part of a bigger trend: negotiations are losing ground to military solutions
~ Hype and western values are shaping AI reporting in Africa: what needs to change
~ Pierre Poilievre wins Alberta byelection — but he’s got a long road ahead to broaden his base
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter