Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chikungunya: what UK travellers should know about this mosquito-borne virus

By Paul Hunter, Professor of Medicine, University of East Anglia
The UK’s Health Security Agency has advised overseas travellers to take precautions to avoid contracting the potentially severe mosquito-borne virus, Chikungunya.

This warning was issued in response to recently published data, which shows that during the first six months of this year, there have been 73 reported cases of Chikungunya virus in England. Only 27 cases were reported during the same time last year. All of these infections were associated with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US-Nigeria Weapons Sale Requires Rights Safeguards
~ Brazil: Protect Small-Scale Farmers’ Land Rights in the Amazon
~ How villagers in Kazakhstan fought against a Chinese cement plant and lost
~ Kharkiv: what I saw in Ukraine’s ‘unbreakable’ eastern capital
~ Part of your brain gets bigger as you get older – here is what that means for you
~ AI-generated misinformation can create confusion and hinder responses during emergencies
~ Young South Africans don’t bother with elections: would lowering the voting age make a difference?
~ Cameroon’s conflict is part of a bigger trend: negotiations are losing ground to military solutions
~ Hype and western values are shaping AI reporting in Africa: what needs to change
~ Pierre Poilievre wins Alberta byelection — but he’s got a long road ahead to broaden his base
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter