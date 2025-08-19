AI-generated misinformation can create confusion and hinder responses during emergencies
By Ali Asgary, Professor, Disaster & Emergency Management, Faculty of Liberal Arts & Professional Studies & Director, CIFAL York, York University, Canada
Maleknaz Nayebi, Associate Professor, Computer Science and Engineering, York University, Canada
In one of the first communications of its kind, the British Columbia Wildfire Service has issued a warning to residents about viral, AI-generated fake wildfire images circulating online. Judging by comments…
- Tuesday, August 19, 2025