Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hype and western values are shaping AI reporting in Africa: what needs to change

By Sisanda Nkoala, Associate professor, University of the Western Cape
Musawenkosi Ndlovu, Associate Professor, Centre for Film and Media Studies, University of Cape Town
Tanja Bosch, Professor in Media Studies and Production, University of Cape Town
Trust Matsilele, Senior Lecturer, Birmingham City University
News media shape public understanding of artificial intelligence (AI) and influence how society interacts with these technologies. For many people, especially those who have not sought more knowledge about AI elsewhere, media platforms are a primary source of information.

This is particularly significant in Africa, where historical and socioeconomic contexts like colonial legacies and uneven technology transfer shape how AI…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
