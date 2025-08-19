Hype and western values are shaping AI reporting in Africa: what needs to change
By Sisanda Nkoala, Associate professor, University of the Western Cape
Musawenkosi Ndlovu, Associate Professor, Centre for Film and Media Studies, University of Cape Town
Tanja Bosch, Professor in Media Studies and Production, University of Cape Town
Trust Matsilele, Senior Lecturer, Birmingham City University
News media shape public understanding of artificial intelligence (AI) and influence how society interacts with these technologies. For many people, especially those who have not sought more knowledge about AI elsewhere, media platforms are a primary source of information.
This is particularly significant in Africa, where historical and socioeconomic contexts like colonial legacies and uneven technology transfer shape how AI…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 19, 2025