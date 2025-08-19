Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why the Arthur’s Seat burn is a cautionary tale for the UK’s wildfire management strategy

By Elliot Convery-Fisher, Research Fellow in the Socio-Ecology of Fire Management, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh
For the tenth time this year, a wildfire warning covers most of Scotland. The latest alert came after a recent, and not the first, gorse fire on Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh’s iconic ancient volcano that draws millions of visitors every year. Fire crews think human activity caused the fire. This is exactly the kind of incident that triggers our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
