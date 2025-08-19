Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Extreme weather alerts can move markets – here’s what investors can learn from our new research

By Styliani Panetsidou, Assistant Professor of Finance, Coventry University
Angelos Synapis, Assistant Professor of Accounting and Finance, Centre for Resilient Business and Society, Coventry University
Many of us check the weather forecast to plan our day – to decide whether to carry an umbrella, postpone a trip or work from home when snow is on the horizon. But weather alerts can influence more than just our personal routines. They can also move financial markets.

We have explored this phenomenon in our new research and our findings were both surprising and increasingly relevant in a world of climate change. It seems severe weather alerts can indeed move stock prices. This…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US-Nigeria Weapons Sale Requires Rights Safeguards
~ Brazil: Protect Small-Scale Farmers’ Land Rights in the Amazon
~ How villagers in Kazakhstan fought against a Chinese cement plant and lost
~ Kharkiv: what I saw in Ukraine’s ‘unbreakable’ eastern capital
~ Part of your brain gets bigger as you get older – here is what that means for you
~ Chikungunya: what UK travellers should know about this mosquito-borne virus
~ AI-generated misinformation can create confusion and hinder responses during emergencies
~ Young South Africans don’t bother with elections: would lowering the voting age make a difference?
~ Cameroon’s conflict is part of a bigger trend: negotiations are losing ground to military solutions
~ Hype and western values are shaping AI reporting in Africa: what needs to change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter