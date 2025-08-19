Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With over 17,000 shops in the UK expected to close this year, city centres must move on from retail

By Lyndon Simkin, Professor of Strategic Marketing, Manchester Metropolitan University
British businesses are under such strain that around 50,000 are on the brink of collapse according to a recent report. Retail is an especially vulnerable sector, with predictions that over 17,300 shops will close this year, costing 200,000 jobs.

Last year, the equivalent of 38 shops closed every day. A few re-opened,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US-Nigeria Weapons Sale Requires Rights Safeguards
~ Brazil: Protect Small-Scale Farmers’ Land Rights in the Amazon
~ How villagers in Kazakhstan fought against a Chinese cement plant and lost
~ Kharkiv: what I saw in Ukraine’s ‘unbreakable’ eastern capital
~ Part of your brain gets bigger as you get older – here is what that means for you
~ Chikungunya: what UK travellers should know about this mosquito-borne virus
~ AI-generated misinformation can create confusion and hinder responses during emergencies
~ Young South Africans don’t bother with elections: would lowering the voting age make a difference?
~ Cameroon’s conflict is part of a bigger trend: negotiations are losing ground to military solutions
~ Hype and western values are shaping AI reporting in Africa: what needs to change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter