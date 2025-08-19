Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Misspelled names may give brands a Lyft – if the spelling isn’t too weird

By Annika Abell, Assistant Professor of Marketing, University of Tennessee
Consumers perceive some misspellings positively, but only if the unconventional spelling is relevant and not too extreme, according to a new study.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Going with the flow: how penguins use tides to travel and hunt
~ William Blake’s painting The Ghost of a Flea speaks to processing childhood trauma
~ Teenagers are choosing to study Stem subjects – it’s a sign of the times
~ Laws are introduced globally to reduce ‘psychological harm’ online – but there’s no clear definition of what it is
~ Bolivia election: voters bring two decades of leftist politics to an end
~ Israeli PM Netanyahu denounces ‘weak’ Albanese in social media outburst
~ Reverse discrimination? In spite of the MAGA bluster over DEI, data shows white Americans are still advantaged
~ How bigotry crushed the dreams of an all-Black Little League team
~ Chaos gardening – wild beauty, or just a mess? A sustainable landscape specialist explains the trend
~ One of Hurricane Katrina’s most important lessons isn’t about storm preparations – it’s about injustice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter