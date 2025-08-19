Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

One of Hurricane Katrina’s most important lessons isn’t about storm preparations – it’s about injustice

By Ivis García, Associate Professor of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning, Texas A&M University
Deidra Davis, Instructional Assistant Professor in Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning, Texas A&M University
Walter Gillis Peacock, Professor of Urban Planning, Texas A&M University
Looking back on New Orleans 20 years after Hurricane Katrina is a reminder that while such hazards may be natural, the death and destruction is largely human-made.





