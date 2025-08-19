Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zelensky leaves Washington with Trump’s security guarantees, but are they enough?

By Sonia Mycak, Research Fellow in Ukrainian Studies, Australian National University
Ukraine has already seen what a failed security arrangement leads to. The West must assume Russian promises won’t amount to anything.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Spain wildfires: decades of rural decline made the blazes worse, but robust local economies can prevent further destruction – here’s how
~ From oil to cod – ISRF event explores what yesterday’s empires reveal about today’s wars
~ TikTok’s online wild meat sellers – study finds endangered species on offer in west Africa
~ Transatlantic unity at the White House disguises lack of progress towards just peace for Ukraine
~ Standing with Sex Workers: Why This Case Matters
~ Why do smart people get hooked on wellness trends? Personality traits may play a role
~ Does weightlifting improve bone density?
~ Botanical time machines: AI is unlocking a treasure trove of data held in herbarium collections
~ Israel bans Australian diplomats from occupied territories, as bilateral relations dive further
~ With just ‘three days to inform the next three budgets’, here’s how Chalmers’ roundtable kicked off
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter