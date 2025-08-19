Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Spain wildfires: decades of rural decline made the blazes worse, but robust local economies can prevent further destruction – here’s how

By José Manuel Cabrero, Catedrático. Estructuras Arquitectónicas y Construcción con Madera. Cátedra Madera Onesta, Universidad de Navarra
César Martín-Gómez, Catedrático en instalaciones y sistemas energéticos en arquitectura y urbanismo, Universidad de Navarra
Rayder Willian Leonardo Laura, Científico investigador, Universidad de Navarra
Every summer, forest fires sweep across Spain, dominating headlines and leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. This year’s have been especially harsh, with devastating fires thus far in Tarifa, Zamora, the Madrid area, Galicia and Extremadura, while the UNESCO-listed natural park…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
