From oil to cod – ISRF event explores what yesterday’s empires reveal about today’s wars

By Adam Smith, Senior Consultant, Universal Impact, The Conversation
Modern warfare is high-tech, violent and often incomprehensible. It is also widespread with one in eight people globally exposed to conflict last year.

The shocking images which daily fill news reports and social media feeds can leave us feeling confused and helpless. But researchers can at least offer context to help us better understand these turbulent times.

This was the motivation behind a recent series…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
