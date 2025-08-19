TikTok’s online wild meat sellers – study finds endangered species on offer in west Africa
By Angie Elwin, Head of Research at World Animal Protection and Visiting Research Fellow at, Manchester Metropolitan University
Delagnon Assou, Research assistant and volunteer lecturer
Neil D’Cruze, Research Strategic Lead, Canopy, and Visiting Researcher, Wildlife Conservation Research Unit (WildCRU), University of Oxford
Rare and endangered wild animals in Togo are going viral online for all the wrong reasons - they are being sold on TikTok as meat.
- Tuesday, August 19, 2025