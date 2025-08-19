Tolerance.ca
Transatlantic unity at the White House disguises lack of progress towards just peace for Ukraine

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
There are signs that Ukraine, the US and Europe are close to agreeing a pathway to a peace deal, but the initial response from Russia has not been promising.The Conversation


