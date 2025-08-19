Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Standing with Sex Workers: Why This Case Matters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sex workers and supporters attend a march calling for decriminalization of sex work in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 27, 2021. © 2021 GUILLEM SARTORIO/AFP via Getty Images At the beginning of September, South Africa’s Western Cape High Court will hear a case that could finally end the criminalization of sex work in the country. It’s a moment decades in the making, which could bring real gains for the safety, dignity, and equality of sex workers.Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have joined as amicus curiae, friends of the court, because the evidence in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
