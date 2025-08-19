Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With just ‘three days to inform the next three budgets’, here’s how Chalmers’ roundtable kicked off

By John Hawkins, Head, Canberra School of Government, University of Canberra
Behind the closed doors of the Cabinet Room, the treasurer is pushing for ‘concrete ideas’ that won’t cost Australia more.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why do smart people get hooked on wellness trends? Personality traits may play a role
~ Does weightlifting improve bone density?
~ Botanical time machines: AI is unlocking a treasure trove of data held in herbarium collections
~ Israel bans Australian diplomats from occupied territories, as bilateral relations dive further
~ Alaska summit and its afterlife provides a glimpse into what peace looks like to Putin and Trump
~ Why does Australia have earthquakes? The whole continent is under stress from distant forces
~ Australian Foreign Minister’s Vietnam Trip Should Promote Rights
~ How Trump’s separate meetings with Putin and Zelenskyy have advanced Russian interests
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Shadow Treasurer Ted O'Brien and industry chief Andrew McKellar’s tax and red tape wishlists
~ Payne Haas’s allegiance switch to Samoa: a threat or an opportunity for rugby league?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter